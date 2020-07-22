Commenting on the occasion, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has consistently set the benchmark with new Products and Technologies that offer Superior Design, Comfort, Performance and Efficiency. VENUE – India’s First Connected and most awarded SUV of 2019-2020, has now been launched with the innovative Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and Sport Trim. With this, we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance Customer Delight and revolutionize the way India Drives."