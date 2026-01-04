Hyundai Venue gets new HX5+ trim at ₹9.99 lakh. Know your possible monthly EMI

Hyundai has expanded the variant lineup of its popular sub-compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue, which was updated in November 2025. The new variant of the Hyundai Venue, christened HX5+, comes priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned between the HX5 and HX6, the latest variant has been added to the lineup with an aim to offer more features and a better value proposition to the customers. With this, now the total variant count of the Hyundai Venue stands at nine: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX5+, HX6, HX6T, HX7, HX8 and HX10.

As compared to the HX5 variant, which is positioned just below the new HX5+, the grade gets additional styling elements and comfort-focused features. It gets LED headlamps, roof rails, driver-side power window with automatic up/down function, rear window sunshade, wireless smartphone charging pad, driver armrest with storage, rear wiper and washer, among others. It sports a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, smart electric sunroof sans voice command function, etc. This new variant misses out on higher-spec features such as the 12.3-inch dual display, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, reclining rear seats, and auto AC.

Hyundai Venue HX5+: Hits & misses Hits Misses LED headlamps

Roof rails

Driver-side power window with automatic up/down function

Rear window sunshade

Wireless smartphone charging pad

Driver armrest with storage

Rear wiper and washer 12.3-inch dual display

Leatherette upholstery

Ambient lighting

Ventilated front seats

Reclining rear seats

Auto AC

Powering this new HX5+ variant of the Hyundai Venue is the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine is tuned to churn out 82 bhp peak power at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm of maximum torque at 4,200 rpm.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Venue and considering this HX5+ variant, here is a quick look at the top five features available on this grade.

Hyundai Venue: What will be per month EMI for buyers? The Hyundai Venue HX5+ variant has been launched at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are planning to buy this variant of the SUV with 100% ex-showroom price financing, here is a quick look at your possible monthly EMI amounts. While calculating the monthly EMI amounts, we have taken the factors like 100% ex-showroom price financing, repayment tenure of three and five years, and rates of interest as 8.5% and 9.5% into consideration.

Hyundai Venue HX5+: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 9.99 lakh 8.5% 3 years ₹ 31,536 ₹ 136,295 8.5% 5 years ₹ 20,496 ₹ 230,761 9.5% 3 years ₹ 32,001 ₹ 153,033 9.5% 5 years ₹ 20,981 ₹ 259,852 *EMI calculated with 100% ex-showroom price financing into consideration