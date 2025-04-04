Hyundai Venue, i20, Exter and others receive discounts up to ₹70,000: Cash benefits, exchange bonuses and more

Hyundai India has unveiled substantial discounts on its hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April, offering benefits of up to ₹70,000 on select models. The discounts, which are available until 30 April, include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives.
Among the models on offer, the Hyundai Exter, a popular compact SUV competing with the Tata Punch, has the lowest discount. Customers can avail of benefits totalling ₹50,000 on the Exter, which is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque. It comes with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Hyundai also offers a CNG variant, which delivers 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, featuring dual-cylinder technology to maximise cargo space.
The Hyundai Venue gets discounts of up to ₹70,000. The compact SUV is priced between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in seven trim levels with three engine options.
The Venue’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. There is also a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, generating 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, with a choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, a 1.5-litre diesel variant is available, delivering 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
Hyundai’s stylish hatchback, the i20, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹65,000. Its ex-showroom pricing ranges from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh.
The i20 features a 1.2-litre Kappa engine, producing 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or an intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).
The Grand i10 NIOS gets benefits up to ₹68,000. Its ex-showroom price ranges from ₹5.98 lakh to ₹8.38 lakh.
The hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, generating 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or a smart automatic AMT.
