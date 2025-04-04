Hyundai Venue, i20, Exter and others receive discounts up to ₹70,000: Cash benefits, exchange bonuses and more

Hyundai India has announced discounts of up to 70,000 on hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April. The offers include cash discounts and exchange bonuses, available until 30 April. Key models include the Venue, i20, and Exter with varying benefits.

Edited By Govind Choudhary
Updated4 Apr 2025, 07:09 PM IST
Hyundai India has unveiled substantial discounts on its hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April, offering benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70,000 on select models.
Hyundai India has unveiled substantial discounts on its hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April, offering benefits of up to ₹70,000 on select models.

Hyundai India has unveiled substantial discounts on its hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April, offering benefits of up to 70,000 on select models. The discounts, which are available until 30 April, include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives.

Hyundai Exter discount

Among the models on offer, the Hyundai Exter, a popular compact SUV competing with the Tata Punch, has the lowest discount. Customers can avail of benefits totalling 50,000 on the Exter, which is priced between 5.99 lakh and 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque. It comes with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Hyundai also offers a CNG variant, which delivers 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, featuring dual-cylinder technology to maximise cargo space.

Also Read | Next-gen Hyundai Venue spotted testing in India: What all to expect

Hyundai Venue discount

The Hyundai Venue gets discounts of up to 70,000. The compact SUV is priced between 7.94 lakh and 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in seven trim levels with three engine options.

The Venue’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. There is also a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, generating 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, with a choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, a 1.5-litre diesel variant is available, delivering 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai i20 discount

Hyundai’s stylish hatchback, the i20, is being offered with benefits of up to 65,000. Its ex-showroom pricing ranges from 7.04 lakh to 11.24 lakh.

The i20 features a 1.2-litre Kappa engine, producing 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or an intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Hyundai Grand i10 discount

The Grand i10 NIOS gets benefits up to 68,000. Its ex-showroom price ranges from 5.98 lakh to 8.38 lakh.

The hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, generating 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or a smart automatic AMT.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsHyundai Venue, i20, Exter and others receive discounts up to ₹70,000: Cash benefits, exchange bonuses and more
MoreLess
First Published:4 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Auto News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.