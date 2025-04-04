Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai Venue, i20, Exter and others receive discounts up to 70,000: Cash benefits, exchange bonuses and more

Hyundai Venue, i20, Exter and others receive discounts up to ₹70,000: Cash benefits, exchange bonuses and more

Edited By Govind Choudhary

Hyundai India has announced discounts of up to 70,000 on hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April. The offers include cash discounts and exchange bonuses, available until 30 April. Key models include the Venue, i20, and Exter with varying benefits.

Hyundai India has unveiled substantial discounts on its hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April, offering benefits of up to 70,000 on select models.

Hyundai India has unveiled substantial discounts on its hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April, offering benefits of up to 70,000 on select models. The discounts, which are available until 30 April, include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives.

Hyundai Exter discount

Among the models on offer, the Hyundai Exter, a popular compact SUV competing with the Tata Punch, has the lowest discount. Customers can avail of benefits totalling 50,000 on the Exter, which is priced between 5.99 lakh and 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Hyundai Exter

₹ 6.2 - 10.5 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai Venue EV

₹ 12 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.94 - 13.62 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai i20

₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai Venue N Line

₹ 12.15 - 13.97 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai i20 N Line

₹ 9.99 - 12.56 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque. It comes with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Hyundai also offers a CNG variant, which delivers 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, featuring dual-cylinder technology to maximise cargo space.

Hyundai Venue discount

The Hyundai Venue gets discounts of up to 70,000. The compact SUV is priced between 7.94 lakh and 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in seven trim levels with three engine options.

The Venue’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. There is also a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, generating 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, with a choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, a 1.5-litre diesel variant is available, delivering 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai i20 discount

Hyundai’s stylish hatchback, the i20, is being offered with benefits of up to 65,000. Its ex-showroom pricing ranges from 7.04 lakh to 11.24 lakh.

The i20 features a 1.2-litre Kappa engine, producing 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or an intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Hyundai Grand i10 discount

The Grand i10 NIOS gets benefits up to 68,000. Its ex-showroom price ranges from 5.98 lakh to 8.38 lakh.

The hatchback comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, generating 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission or a smart automatic AMT.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.