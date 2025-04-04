Hyundai India has announced discounts of up to ₹ 70,000 on hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April. The offers include cash discounts and exchange bonuses, available until 30 April. Key models include the Venue, i20, and Exter with varying benefits.

Hyundai India has unveiled substantial discounts on its hatchbacks and compact SUVs for April, offering benefits of up to ₹70,000 on select models. The discounts, which are available until 30 April, include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives.

The Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque. It comes with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Hyundai also offers a CNG variant, which delivers 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, featuring dual-cylinder technology to maximise cargo space.

Hyundai Venue discount The Hyundai Venue gets discounts of up to ₹70,000. The compact SUV is priced between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in seven trim levels with three engine options.

The Venue’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. There is also a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, generating 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, with a choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, a 1.5-litre diesel variant is available, delivering 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai i20 discount Hyundai’s stylish hatchback, the i20, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹65,000. Its ex-showroom pricing ranges from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The i20 features a 1.2-litre Kappa engine, producing 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual or an intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Hyundai Grand i10 discount The Grand i10 NIOS gets benefits up to ₹68,000. Its ex-showroom price ranges from ₹5.98 lakh to ₹8.38 lakh.