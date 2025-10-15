Hyundai Venue N Line becomes cheaper by ₹1.18 lakh before Diwali. Here's how much you have to pay for each variant

The Hyundai Venue N Line is one of the three N Line badged cars the South Korean auto giant sells in India, alongside the Creta N Line and i20 N Line. The carmaker recently slashed the pricing of its entire product portfolio in India, following the GST rate cut that went into effect from September 22, when the passenger vehicles witnessed a GST reduction to 18% from the previous 28%. The Hyundai N Line badged cars too became cheaper with the GST price cut. Along with this price reduction, the festive season benefits and offers have made the Hyundai cars more attractive to consumers.

Hyundai N Line variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut N6 MT ₹ 12.15 lakh ₹ 11.11 lakh ₹ 1.04 lakh N8 MT ₹ 13.06 lakh ₹ 11.95 lakh ₹ 1.11 lakh N6 DCT ₹ 12.94 lakh ₹ 11.84 lakh ₹ 1.10 lakh N8 DCT ₹ 13.85 lakh ₹ 12.67 lakh ₹ 1.18 lakh

The Hyundai Venue N Line is no different. The auto company has slashed the pricing of this SUV by up to ₹1.18 lakh. The spectrum of GST price cuts for the Hyundai Venue N Line ranges between ₹1.04 lakh and ₹1.18 lakh, depending on the variants. With this GST price cut effective, the Hyundai N Line SUV is now available at a starting price of ₹11.11 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹12.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing for the SUV goes up to ₹12.67 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Venue N Line: What makes it distinctive from regular Venue? The Hyundai Venue N Line is visually distinctive from the regular version of the sub-compact SUV. The Venue N Line is available in a range of colour choices, which include the Atlas White, Shadow Grey, Thunder Blue with Abyss Black roof, Shadow Grey with Abyss Black roof, and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof. Additionally, the Venue N Line gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with N Line logo, side sill garnish with athletic red highlights, roof rails with athletic red highlights, sporty tailgate spoiler, connecting LED taillights, dark chrome front grille, twin tip muffler with exhaust note, and shark fin antenna.

Engine 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Maximum power 118 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Maximum torque 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm

Inside the cabin, it gets Red ambient lighting, sporty metal pedals, leather seats with N logo, a three-spoke leather steering wheel with N logo, a voice-enabled smart sunroof, a digital cluster with colour TFT MID, dark metal finish inside door handles, a four-way power adjustable driver seat, fully automatic temperature control with digital display, cooled glovebox, etc.