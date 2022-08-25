Hyundai Motor India has started accepting pre-bookings for the Hyundai Venue N Line. The SUV can be pre-booked at ₹20,000 via Hyundai Signature dealerships or the company’s ‘Click to buy’ website. The all-new Hyundai Venue N Line SUV will launch in the country on September 6, 2022.

The Hyundai Venue N Line SUV will be offered in five different colour options- Gray and White monochrome and three dual-tone colour models. The vehicle will come with a revamped tail gate spoiler with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The wheels will have N branding on them. N emblem can also be seen on the side fenders, grille and tail gate.

The car will feature red accents on the bumper fender along with side sills and roof rails. Hyundai Venue N Line will come with smart features including Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. It will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes. The SUV will be equipped with over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features.

Talking about the interior of the SUV, it will have an all-black theme with red accents. It will come with parking assist sensors, all four disc brakes, CSM, HAC and ESC. The vehicle will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, capable of producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The engine will be coupled with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Hyundai Venue N Line will be unveiled in Metaverse in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. Alternatively, they can download the Roblox app on their phones and laptops via Google Play Store to witness the virtual launch of Hyundai Venue N Line.

The Metaverse event will also showcase new experiences for users like a test drive track, VENUE N Line zone, virtual showroom and service centre. They will also gain access to mini games, treasure hunt, N Line Merchandise, photo booth, and more.