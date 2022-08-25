Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open ahead of September 6 launch2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 03:11 PM IST
- Hyundai Venue N Line SUV can be pre-booked at ₹20,000 via Hyundai Signature dealerships or the company’s ‘Click to buy’ website.
Hyundai Motor India has started accepting pre-bookings for the Hyundai Venue N Line. The SUV can be pre-booked at ₹20,000 via Hyundai Signature dealerships or the company’s ‘Click to buy’ website. The all-new Hyundai Venue N Line SUV will launch in the country on September 6, 2022.