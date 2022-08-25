Hyundai Venue N Line bookings open ahead of September 6 launch

The car will feature red accents on the bumper fender along with side sills and roof rails. Hyundai Venue N Line will come with smart features including Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. It will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes. The SUV will be equipped with over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features.

