Hyundai Venue N Line launch on September 6: How to attend the Metaverse event

Hyundai Venue N Line launch on September 6: How to attend the Metaverse event2 min read . 01:51 PM IST
- Hyundai Venue N Line SUV is expected to come powered by a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine with 172nm torque and 120PS.
Hyundai Motor India has announced that the Hyundai Venue N Line will launch in India on September 6. The SUV will be unveiled in Metaverse in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. Venue N Line SUV will join the existing i20 N Line that was launched in 2021. At the event, the company is also expected to announce the price of Hyundai Venue N Line.
Hyundai Motor India has announced that the Hyundai Venue N Line will launch in India on September 6. The SUV will be unveiled in Metaverse in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. Venue N Line SUV will join the existing i20 N Line that was launched in 2021. At the event, the company is also expected to announce the price of Hyundai Venue N Line.
How can users attend the Hyundai Venue N Line launch from home?
How can users attend the Hyundai Venue N Line launch from home?
As mentioned above, the event will be hosted in Metaverse in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. Alternatively, they can download the Roblox app on their phones and laptops via Google Play Store to witness the virtual launch of Hyundai Venue N Line.
As mentioned above, the event will be hosted in Metaverse in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox. Alternatively, they can download the Roblox app on their phones and laptops via Google Play Store to witness the virtual launch of Hyundai Venue N Line.
The Metaverse event will also showcase new experiences for users like a test drive track, VENUE N Line zone, virtual showroom and service centre. They will also gain access to mini games, treasure hunt, N Line Merchandise, photo booth, and more.
The Metaverse event will also showcase new experiences for users like a test drive track, VENUE N Line zone, virtual showroom and service centre. They will also gain access to mini games, treasure hunt, N Line Merchandise, photo booth, and more.
Not much is known about the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line SUV. It is expected to come powered by a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine with 172nm torque and 120PS. The engine is said to come equipped with a manual/DCT transmission. Other expected features are digital clusters with drive modes, cosmetic enhancements and a sportier exhaust nore.
Not much is known about the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line SUV. It is expected to come powered by a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbo GDI petrol engine with 172nm torque and 120PS. The engine is said to come equipped with a manual/DCT transmission. Other expected features are digital clusters with drive modes, cosmetic enhancements and a sportier exhaust nore.
Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said "We have embarked on a journey to take our customer experiences Beyond Mobility by innovating and pushing the boundaries of usable technologies. As we move closer towards the introduction of our next blockbuster product offering – Hyundai VENUE N Line, we are pleased to announce this one-of-a-kind experience made available on Roblox to introduce this futuristic product through an immersive and unique car launch experience on the Metaverse".
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India, said "We have embarked on a journey to take our customer experiences Beyond Mobility by innovating and pushing the boundaries of usable technologies. As we move closer towards the introduction of our next blockbuster product offering – Hyundai VENUE N Line, we are pleased to announce this one-of-a-kind experience made available on Roblox to introduce this futuristic product through an immersive and unique car launch experience on the Metaverse".
Recently, Hyundai Motor unveiled its next-generation Venue sub-compact in the country at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.53 lakh. It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine. There is a diesel engine model with 1.5-litre CRDi engine.
Recently, Hyundai Motor unveiled its next-generation Venue sub-compact in the country at an ex-showroom price of ₹7.53 lakh. It is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine. There is a diesel engine model with 1.5-litre CRDi engine.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards