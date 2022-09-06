Hyundai India has officially announced the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV in India. Offered in two variants - N6 and N8 priced at ₹12.16 Lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.15 Lakh (ex-showroom) , respectively. There are dual-tone models for each variant that costs ₹15,000 extra than the standard ones. Bookings of the new Hyundai Venue N Line started last month with a booking amount of ₹20,000.

View Full Image Hyundai Venue N Line: All colour variants

Here are all the variants of the Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT: ₹12.16 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Venue N Line N6 DCT dual-tone: ₹12.31 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT: ₹13.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai Venue N Line N8 DCT dual-tone: ₹13.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

View Full Image Hyundai Venue N Line has red accents on bumper fender

Hyundai Venue N Line: Specifications

Hyundai Venue N Line comes powered by 1.0-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine which is said to generate 118bhp and 172nm torque power. It has three driving modes- Normal, Eco and Sport. The company says that Hyundai Venue N Line comes with second- generation 7-speed dual clutch transmission and paddle shifters.

View Full Image Hyundai Venue N Line steering wheel with N Line branding

On the exterior, Hyundai Venue N Line features a dark chrome grille with red accents for the roof rails, bumper fender, and side sills. The car sports red front brake calipers with N Line emblem on the grille, tailgate and side fenders. There is also a roof spoiler, twin-tip exhaust, and is equipped with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

View Full Image Hyundai Venue N Line features smart electric roof

Interior of the Venue N Line has an all-black interior theme with red accents. The dashcam features dual cameras. Hyndai Venue N Line has leather seats with N Line branding and sport an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

View Full Image Hyundai Venue N Line leather seats with N line branding

Smart features on the new car include three driving modes, BlueLink connectivity, Alexa and Google voice assistant,support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with red ambient lighting. The model also gets a four disc brakes and has a revised steering and suspension setup.