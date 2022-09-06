Hyundai Venue N Line launched at 12.16 lakh: Check details

Hyundai India has officially announced the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV in India. Offered in two variants - N6 and N8 priced at ₹12.16 Lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.15 Lakh (ex-showroom) , respectively. There are dual-tone models for each variant that costs ₹15,000 extra than the standard ones. Bookings of the new Hyundai Venue N Line started last month with a booking amount of ₹20,000.

