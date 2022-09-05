Hyundai Venue N Line to Iaunch in India tomorrow: Check expected price, features

The Venue N-Line will be offered with the same seven-speed DCT transmission. Moreover, the SUV standard variants with the 1.0-litre engine mated to seven-speed DCT transmission is expected to cost between ₹10.97 lakh and 12.72 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Motors is all set for the launch of its Venue N Line SUV in India tomorrow. Venue N Line SUV’s performance version will be the Korean automaker’s second N-Line model to be offered in India after the i20 N Line premium hatchback. Hyundai would announce the price for the Venue N Line on Tuesday days after the bookings of the car were opened for customers.
Expected price of Hyundai Venue N Line SUV
Expected powertrain of Hyundai Venue N-Line
Under the hood, the Korean automaker would offer this SUV with its 1.0-litre three Cylinders Inline DOHC petrol engine. The engine is expectedly capable of churning out 118 bhp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai is most likely to tweak transmission for improved performance compared to the standard Venue models.
Expected features and design of Hyundai Venue N Line SUV
This upcoming SUV will be offered in four variants with the choice of two trims called N6 and N8 and it is based on the new generation model which was launched earlier this month. Notably, the difference between the standard Hyundai Venue SUVs and the N Line models are the cosmetic and a few technical modifications.
It is easy to pick the N Line version due to the red graphics all around the four-wheeler’s exterior and the N Line badging on the grille and the rear. The automaker will most likely keep the rest of the exterior similar to the new generation Venue SUV.
The upcoming Hyundai Venue N-Line will be offered with two single exterior colours which are Shadow Grey and Polar White. There will be two dual tone exterior colour options which include combinations of Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Thunder Blue with black roof. The Thunder Blue colour will not be available in single tone.
More changes are expected inside the Hyundai SUV. It would come equipped with sports seats, leather-wrapped gear knob with N-Line badging and a few cosmetic changes lifting the interior with a sporty feel.
