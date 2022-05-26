Hyundai Venue SUV has crossed 3 lakh unit sales in India today since its launch in 2019 featuring Advanced Bluelink connected car technology. With 33 connected car features at its launch in 2019, Venue was an instant hit amongst customers; the current model boasts of 52 Bluelink connected car features.

Since its launch, nearly 18% of the total Venue units sold were equipped with Advanced Bluelink connected car technology. Hyundai Venue has been one of India’s most awarded SUVs.

Hyundai has been the top SUV maker in India in 2020 and 2021, with Venue playing a key role in the success of Hyundai SUVs in India. While Hyundai sold over 2.5 lakh SUVs in 2021, Hyundai Venue contributed to more than 42% of Hyundai SUV sales in 2021 with a total of 1.08 lakh units sold. Further, in 2021, Hyundai Venue had a market share of 16.9% in its segment.

Hyundai Venue has been a customer favourite with a wide range of powertrain options. The Venue is also the first model in Hyundai’s line up to offer Indian customers the efficient 1.0 litre T-GDi engine with 7DCT. In 2020, Hyundai also introduced the innovative and smart iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission). With multiple powertrain options on offer, over 70 % of Venue sales are of models equipped with petrol engines (1.2 l MPi & 1.0 l T-GDi).

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of pioneering innovative and intelligent technology in the mobility space. We have continued to excite customers through our innovation led and customer centric DNA. The success of Hyundai VENUE is a proof of customer love for our hi-tech and feature packed product offerings. VENUE has been a model of many firsts, right from the introduction of Advanced Bluelink connected car technology to the highly innovative iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), continuing to excite customers’ year on year. We are absolutely delighted with the success of VENUE and are thankful to all our customers for the love and trust bestowed on Brand Hyundai."