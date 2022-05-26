Hyundai Venue reaches 3 lakh unit sales in three years, petrol models preferred

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has been at the forefront of pioneering innovative and intelligent technology in the mobility space. We have continued to excite customers through our innovation led and customer centric DNA. The success of Hyundai VENUE is a proof of customer love for our hi-tech and feature packed product offerings. VENUE has been a model of many firsts, right from the introduction of Advanced Bluelink connected car technology to the highly innovative iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), continuing to excite customers’ year on year. We are absolutely delighted with the success of VENUE and are thankful to all our customers for the love and trust bestowed on Brand Hyundai."