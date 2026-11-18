The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has entered the turbo-petrol race with its new 1.0-litre turbocharged engine, setting up a direct contest with the Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo. While the Venue has an advantage on paper in terms of power and torque, a real-world acceleration test has produced a surprising result.
According to a 0-100 kmph test conducted by Carandbike, the Brezza managed to accelerate faster than the Hyundai Venue, despite having a lower power output.
Here's how the two subcompact SUVs compare on performance, pricing, features and safety.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza completed the 0-100 kmph sprint in 12.11 seconds, beating the Hyundai Venue, which recorded a time of 12.29 seconds, according to Carandbike.
The Brezza was quicker by 0.18 seconds, giving Maruti's new turbo-petrol SUV a narrow advantage in the acceleration test.
Engine specifications: Venue makes more power
Interestingly, the acceleration results differ from what the engine specifications suggest.
The Brezza's new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 110 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.
The Hyundai Venue's 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, produces 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. It is available with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).
This gives the Venue a 10 PS advantage in power and 2 Nm more torque. The Hyundai SUV also offers a wider range of powertrains, including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at ₹7.40 lakh (ex-showroom), compared with ₹8 lakh for the Hyundai Venue.
In the selected automatic variants, the Venue HX10 Knight Turbo DCT DT costs approximately ₹17.30 lakh on-road in New Delhi, while the Brezza ZXi Plus AT Dual Tone is priced at around ₹15.89 lakh.
Both SUVs measure 3,995mm in length. However, the Venue is wider at 1,800mm and has a longer 2,520mm wheelbase. The Brezza is taller at 1,685mm, against the Venue's 1,665mm.
The Hyundai Venue offers a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a Bose sound system and Level 2 ADAS.
The Brezza gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a head-up display and LED front fog lamps. Both SUVs offer six airbags and have five-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings, according to the comparison data.
While the Venue leads in power, technology and safety equipment, the Brezza has the edge in Carandbike's 0-100 kmph acceleration test.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.