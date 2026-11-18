The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has entered the turbo-petrol race with its new 1.0-litre turbocharged engine, setting up a direct contest with the Hyundai Venue 1.0 Turbo. While the Venue has an advantage on paper in terms of power and torque, a real-world acceleration test has produced a surprising result.
₹ 8 - 15.83 Lakhs
₹ 10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
₹ 7.5 - 13.71 Lakhs
₹ 6.31 - 9.54 Lakhs
₹ 6.9 - 12.03 Lakhs
According to a 0-100 kmph test conducted by Carandbike, the Brezza managed to accelerate faster than the Hyundai Venue, despite having a lower power output.
Here's how the two subcompact SUVs compare on performance, pricing, features and safety.
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza completed the 0-100 kmph sprint in 12.11 seconds, beating the Hyundai Venue, which recorded a time of 12.29 seconds, according to Carandbike.
The Brezza was quicker by 0.18 seconds, giving Maruti's new turbo-petrol SUV a narrow advantage in the acceleration test.
Engine specifications: Venue makes more power
Interestingly, the acceleration results differ from what the engine specifications suggest.
The Brezza's new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 110 PS and 170 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.
The Hyundai Venue's 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, meanwhile, produces 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. It is available with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).
This gives the Venue a 10 PS advantage in power and 2 Nm more torque. The Hyundai SUV also offers a wider range of powertrains, including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.
The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at ₹7.40 lakh (ex-showroom), compared with ₹8 lakh for the Hyundai Venue.
In the selected automatic variants, the Venue HX10 Knight Turbo DCT DT costs approximately ₹17.30 lakh on-road in New Delhi, while the Brezza ZXi Plus AT Dual Tone is priced at around ₹15.89 lakh.
Both SUVs measure 3,995mm in length. However, the Venue is wider at 1,800mm and has a longer 2,520mm wheelbase. The Brezza is taller at 1,685mm, against the Venue's 1,665mm.
The Hyundai Venue offers a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a Bose sound system and Level 2 ADAS.
The Brezza gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a head-up display and LED front fog lamps. Both SUVs offer six airbags and have five-star Bharat NCAP safety ratings, according to the comparison data.
While the Venue leads in power, technology and safety equipment, the Brezza has the edge in Carandbike's 0-100 kmph acceleration test.