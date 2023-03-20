Hyundai Verna 2023 to launch in India tomorrow. Here’s what all to expect

Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the pricing of their new generation Verna on Tuesday, March 21. The Korean automaker has already begun accepting bookings for the compact sedan, which will compete against popular models such as the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the segment. The latest iteration of the Hyundai Verna promises to be larger, more powerful, and equipped with several segment-first features in comparison to its predecessor. Notably, it will also become the second sedan in its class to feature ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology.

Boasting a width of 1,765 mm, the new Verna will be the widest sedan in its class. Additionally, it will feature a wheelbase of 2,670 mm - the longest in its segment - which promises to provide ample legroom for passengers in both the front and back rows. The latest generation of the Verna measures 4,535 mm in length and 1,475 mm in height. Hyundai is expected to offer the Verna with 15-inch alloy wheels.

The upcoming Hyundai Verna 2023 will be available with two engine options: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor and a turbocharged unit. The car will retain its availability with both six-speed manual and CVT gearboxes, while the turbocharged variants will also have the option of a seven-speed DCT transmission. The standard 1.5-liter engine is projected to produce 115PS of power and 144 Nm of peak torque, while the turbocharged unit is expected to be significantly more potent with an output of 163PS and 253 Nm.

Hyundai has confirmed that the upcoming new Verna will be equipped with the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS), making it the second sedan in India to offer this technology. The Verna 2023 will be armed with level 2 ADAS functions using Hyundai SmartSense, which includes around 17 features. These features are similar to the ones offered in the new generation Tucson SUV, such as forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, high beam assist and driver attention warning among others. The carmaker aims to provide customers with a safer and more convenient driving experience with the inclusion of ADAS in the Verna.

Additionally, the new Verna will boast around 65 safety features and several segment-first features. These will include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

The new generation Hyundai Verna will not only be bigger and more powerful but will also have a refreshed interior with several new features. The dashboard will now have a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital cluster with TFT MID, which is a first in the segment. The Verna 2023 will also feature switchable type infotainment and climate controller, another first in the segment. The carmaker has also added ventilated as well as heated front seats, another segment-first feature. Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Verna will boast an eight-speaker Bose sound system, adding to the overall driving experience.

Starting from an ex-showroom price of ₹9.63 lakh, the existing generation of Verna comes with both petrol and diesel engines. However, the new Verna will only be offered with petrol engines, and is expected to have a significant price revision compared to its predecessor. The price of the upcoming Hyundai Verna 2023 is estimated to start at around ₹11 lakh, and go up to ₹18 lakh for the top-spec model with ADAS features.