Hyundai Verna 2023 to launch in India tomorrow. Here’s what all to expect

Hyundai Verna 2023 to launch in India tomorrow. Here’s what all to expect3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:38 PM IST
- The latest iteration of the Hyundai Verna promises to be larger, more powerful, and equipped with several segment-first features in comparison to its predecessor. Notably, it will also become the second sedan in its class to feature ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology.
Hyundai is gearing up to reveal the pricing of their new generation Verna on Tuesday, March 21. The Korean automaker has already begun accepting bookings for the compact sedan, which will compete against popular models such as the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the segment. The latest iteration of the Hyundai Verna promises to be larger, more powerful, and equipped with several segment-first features in comparison to its predecessor. Notably, it will also become the second sedan in its class to feature ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technology.
