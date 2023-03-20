Hyundai Verna 2023 to launch in India tomorrow. Here’s what all to expect

The new generation Hyundai Verna will not only be bigger and more powerful but will also have a refreshed interior with several new features. The dashboard will now have a 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen and a digital cluster with TFT MID, which is a first in the segment. The Verna 2023 will also feature switchable type infotainment and climate controller, another first in the segment. The carmaker has also added ventilated as well as heated front seats, another segment-first feature. Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Verna will boast an eight-speaker Bose sound system, adding to the overall driving experience.

