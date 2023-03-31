2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City comparison: Which sedan you should buy?

The New Hyundai Verna is the latest addition to the C-segment category of sedans in the Indian market. Despite the declining sales of sedans due to the increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers, midsize sedans like the Verna have their own unique appeal, and the latest updates have given the new Verna a fresh look and feel. With the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, the new Verna has become even more attractive.

In the same segment, the Honda City facelift is currently the only car equipped with Level-2 ADAS features. This means that the new Hyundai Verna and the Honda City are the only two models in the midsize sedan category with ADAS technology.

Here is a quick comparison between both the sedans.

Differences of ADAS hardware

The new generation Hyundai Verna stands out in the midsize sedan category with its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology, featuring forward-mounted radar and two additional rear-mounted radars. These radar sensors support several level-2 ADAS features, making the new Verna a more advanced option than its competitors.

In contrast, the 2023 Honda City uses a camera-based system with a forward-looking IRVM-mounted camera and no radar sensor. While camera-based systems are reliable in standard driving conditions, the radar-based technology in Verna is expected to perform better in severe weather conditions like dense fog, smog, dust storms, or darkness. The integration of radar and camera sensors in Hyundai Verna's ADAS technology also offers more accurate and consistent results than the camera-based system available on the Honda City.

View Full Image The Honda City facelift is the only car in India that provides ADAS features in manual and automatic powertrain variants. (Honda Cars)

ADAS features

The new generation Hyundai Verna boasts more ADAS features than the Honda City, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring detection, rear cross-traffic alert and avoidance, driver attention warning, and safe exit warning. While the Honda City offers adaptive cruise control, it only works at speeds above 30 kmph. However, the Honda City hybrid variant features adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-go feature.

It is worth noting that the new Hyundai Verna only comes with all ADAS features in the top-spec SX(O) trim, whereas Honda City offers these features in all its trims except the base model. Additionally, the Honda City facelift is the only car in India that provides ADAS features in manual and automatic powertrain variants. It even offers adaptive cruise control with the petrol manual variants.

In contrast, the new Verna offers ADAS features in petrol CVT, turbocharged petrol manual, and automatic variants, but the adaptive cruise control feature is exclusively available in the turbocharged petrol DCT powertrain variant. Overall, both sedans offer some impressive ADAS features, with the new Hyundai Verna boasting a more comprehensive set, while the Honda City offers broader availability across its range.