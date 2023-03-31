2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City comparison: Which sedan you should buy?2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:11 AM IST
The new generation Hyundai Verna boasts more ADAS features than the Honda City, including adaptive cruise control with stop and go, blind spot monitoring detection, rear cross-traffic alert and avoidance, driver attention warning, and safe exit warning.
The New Hyundai Verna is the latest addition to the C-segment category of sedans in the Indian market. Despite the declining sales of sedans due to the increasing demand for SUVs and crossovers, midsize sedans like the Verna have their own unique appeal, and the latest updates have given the new Verna a fresh look and feel. With the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, the new Verna has become even more attractive.
