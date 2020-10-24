Hyundai Xcent no longer available on company's website

Hyundai India may finally have decided to discontinue the popular sub-compact sedan, Xcent. The car was first introduced in the year 2014 and has especially been a popular option as a fleet car. The company seems to have taken down the car from the website, indicating an end of the run for the automobile.

Hyundai had introduced a new car, Aura as a replacement for the Hyundai Xcent. According to a report by Express Drives, the many dealers have also claimed that the company had stopped sending stock for the past six months.

Hyundai also sells a commercial version of the car called Xcent Prime. The car is still available and any buyer still interested in the vehicle can go through this channel to acquire the car. Hyundai also provides a CNG version of the car.

The Hyundai Xcent was built as an extended version of the hatchback Grand i10, similar to what most car manufacturers had opted for at that time; the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Ford Figo Aspire and others. In comparison to the Hyundai Xcent, the Aura extended the wheel base of the car by around 25mm to carve up better spacing at the rear bench. The company also broadened the Aura in comparison to the Xcent. However, the company had to shrink the boot capacity of the Aura by 5 litres to accommodate the added space.

Hyundai Grand i10 is still available in the Indian market and there is no indication of the company stopping sales of the hatchback. Hyundai India has also not officially confirmed the status of the Xcent.

