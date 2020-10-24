Hyundai Xcent no longer available on company's website

The Hyundai Xcent was built as an extended version of the hatchback Grand i10, similar to what most car manufacturers had opted for at that time; the Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Ford Figo Aspire and others. In comparison to the Hyundai Xcent, the Aura extended the wheel base of the car by around 25mm to carve up better spacing at the rear bench. The company also broadened the Aura in comparison to the Xcent. However, the company had to shrink the boot capacity of the Aura by 5 litres to accommodate the added space.