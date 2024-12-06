Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai Year end offers: Venue, Exter, i20 and others get a BIG discount - check details

Hyundai Year end offers: Venue, Exter, i20 and others get a BIG discount - check details

Edited By Govind Choudhary

Hyundai Motor India is offering substantial discounts on popular models like the Venue and Exter as the year-end approaches. The Venue has benefits over 75,000, while the Exter sees discounts up to 53,000, catering to various preferences and budgets.

The Hyundai Venue, a consistent bestseller for the brand, now comes with year-end benefits exceeding 75,000.

The automobile industry is gearing up for the year-end rush, and Hyundai Motor India is leading the charge with significant discounts on several popular models. From SUVs like the Venue and Exter to hatchbacks such as the Grand i10 Nios and i20, Hyundai’s comprehensive offers cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets.

Hyundai Venue: Over 75,000 in discounts

The Hyundai Venue, a consistent bestseller for the brand, now comes with year-end benefits exceeding 75,000. This compact SUV, priced between 7.94 lakh and 13.44 lakh (ex-showroom), is available in seven trim levels and offers three engine options.

  • The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.
  • The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit generates 118 bhp and 172 Nm, with options for a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox.
  • The 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter: Discounts up to 53,000

Competing in the micro-SUV segment against the likes of the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter offers discounts of up to 53,000 this month. Priced between 6.13 lakh and 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm. It is available with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.

Additional.ly, a CNG variant is on offer, producing 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm, and featuring dual-cylinder CNG technology for enhanced boot space.

Hatchback Offers: Grand i10 Nios and i20

Hyundai’s hatchback line-up also benefits from discounts.

  • Grand i10 Nios: This entry-level model, priced between 6 lakh and 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom), attracts discounts of up to 68,000.
  • i20: The larger i20, with prices ranging from 7 lakh to 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom), is available with benefits amounting to 65,000.

