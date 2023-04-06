Hyundai's announces a new small SUV to arrive in India. Details inside

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed that they are currently developing a new SUV specifically designed for the Indian market. According to the manufacturer, this all-new SUV will offer customers smart mobility experiences that reflect the pulse of Gen MZ. It is widely speculated that this upcoming SUV will compete with the recently spotted Tata Punch on Indian roads. Despite the anticipation, Hyundai has not disclosed many details about this new SUV as of yet.

Reports suggest that Hyundai's upcoming small SUV is internally known as the Ai3. Positioned between the Grand i10 Nios and Venue, the Ai3 is expected to compete against rivals such as Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the Indian market.

Initial spy shots of the Ai3 led many to believe that it was the same as the Casper sold in global markets, but this has since been confirmed to be untrue. Instead, the Ai3 is expected to have a larger footprint than the Casper and may use the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios.

The upcoming Hyundai Ai3 SUV is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine found in several Hyundai models, including the Grand i10 Nios, i20, and Aura. This engine produces 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, when you think outside, when you think of exploration and travel, you think of an SUV. Hyundai has been one of the forerunners to induce new mobility experiences and we are all set to once again excite customers with an all-new SUV that is coming soon to take you places. As India’s leading smart mobility solutions provider, we are aiming to elevate the wanderlust in customers and democratize the Hyundai SUV life for our most loved customers."