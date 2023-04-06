Hyundai's announces a new small SUV to arrive in India. Details inside

Hyundai's announces a new small SUV to arrive in India. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 02:42 PM IST
- Reports suggest that Hyundai's upcoming small SUV is internally known as the Ai3. Positioned between the Grand i10 Nios and Venue, the Ai3 is expected to compete against rivals such as Tata Punch, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger in the Indian market.
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed that they are currently developing a new SUV specifically designed for the Indian market. According to the manufacturer, this all-new SUV will offer customers smart mobility experiences that reflect the pulse of Gen MZ. It is widely speculated that this upcoming SUV will compete with the recently spotted Tata Punch on Indian roads. Despite the anticipation, Hyundai has not disclosed many details about this new SUV as of yet.
