Hyundai officially launched the Creta Electric at Auto Expo 2025, marking a significant milestone in the South Korean automaker's electric vehicle strategy for India, reported HT Auto.

Priced between ₹18 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), the Creta EV is positioned as Hyundai's first 'affordable' electric SUV, aimed at bringing EVs into the mainstream Indian market.

Building on the decade-long success of the internal combustion Creta, Hyundai is banking on this new electric iteration to drive its EV ambitions forward, added the publication.

Reportedly, the Creta Electric joins Hyundai’s EV line-up, which includes the premium Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric, as the first of several upcoming electric models tailored for Indian buyers.

Battery options and performance The Creta Electric offers two battery configurations: a 51.4 kWh pack with a claimed range of 472 km and a 42 kWh pack with a range of 390 km on a single charge. The larger battery variant delivers 168 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. All variants come with three driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sports – enabling customisable performance. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, making it a robust performer in its category.

Features Designed with premium features, the Creta Electric includes an eight-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, ventilated front seats, and electronically adjustable front seats. It also features a curved digital display for both driver information and infotainment, as well as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).