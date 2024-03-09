Hyundai's Creta N Line races into Indian showrooms, booking opened at ₹25,000: All we know so far
Hyundai is set to launch the Creta N Line on March 11 in India, with dealerships already receiving shipments. The SUV, priced between ₹19-20 lakh, boasts WRC-inspired design elements, a powerful 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine, and a sporty black and red interior theme.
Hyundai Motors is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of the Creta N Line, scheduled for March 11 in the Indian automotive market. Dealerships across the country have started receiving shipments of the Creta N Line, signaling the impending arrival of the stylish SUV. Enthusiasts can secure their spot as early adopters by placing an online reservation or visiting Hyundai Signature dealerships, with a token amount of ₹25,000.