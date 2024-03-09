Hyundai Motors is gearing up for the much-anticipated launch of the Creta N Line, scheduled for March 11 in the Indian automotive market. Dealerships across the country have started receiving shipments of the Creta N Line, signaling the impending arrival of the stylish SUV. Enthusiasts can secure their spot as early adopters by placing an online reservation or visiting Hyundai Signature dealerships, with a token amount of ₹25,000.

The 2024 Creta N Line, priced between ₹19-20 lakh, commands attention not only for its elevated cost but also for the comprehensive enhancements in both aesthetics and performance. Hyundai has drawn inspiration from WRC cars for the exterior design, showcasing a sporty front grille adorned with the distinctive N Line emblem. Complementing the dynamic facade is a more aggressive front bumper featuring striking red accents.

On the sides, the Creta N Line flaunts new side skirts with red detailing, paired with a set of eye-catching 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The wheels proudly display the N Line badge, accompanied by red front brake calipers, enhancing the overall athletic appeal. At the rear, a dual-tip exhaust system promises an enhanced auditory experience compared to the standard Creta, contributing to the N Line's performance-oriented identity. Expectations are high that Hyundai has fine-tuned the suspension setup to elevate the SUV's handling capabilities.

Stepping inside, the interior of the Creta N Line is adorned with a captivating black and red theme. Noteworthy additions include an N Line-specific three-spoke steering wheel, a matching gear lever, and the convenience of paddle shifters, offering enthusiasts manual control over the gearbox.

Under the hood, the Creta N Line houses a robust 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering an impressive 158 bhp of maximum power at 5500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm between 1500 and 3500 rpm. The transmission options include a 6-speed unit and a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, with the latter currently exclusive to this engine variant.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!