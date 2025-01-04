Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai’s electric SUV, Creta Electric, now available for pre-booking at 25,000

Hyundai’s electric SUV, Creta Electric, now available for pre-booking at ₹25,000

Livemint

Hyundai has launched the Creta Electric, initiating pre-bookings ahead of the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It offers two battery options, with a range of up to 473 km. The SUV features fast charging, strong performance, and advanced safety and design elements.

Hyundai has officially unveiled its forthcoming Creta Electric SUV, which will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. 2025.

Hyundai has officially unveiled the much-anticipatedCreta Electric, marking a significant step in the brand’s ambitions for sustainable mobility. The automaker has also commenced pre-bookings for the electric SUV ahead of its expected launch at theBharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Prospective buyers can secure their bookings with a deposit of 25,000.

Design Updates

The Creta Electric largely mirrors the design of the 2024 Hyundai Creta, albeit with a few notable differences. The front fascia features a blanked-out grille and a centrally mounted charging port, along with a revised bumper. The side profile remains similar to its internal combustion counterpart but boasts newly designed 17-inch aero alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV retains its signature tail lights but includes a reworked bumper to distinguish it as an EV.

Performance and Range

Under the bonnet, the Creta Electric will house a 51.4 kWh battery, delivering an ARAI-certified range of 473 kilometres. However, in normal driving conditions, it achieves an estimated range of 392 kilometres on a full charge. A secondary 42 kWh battery variant offers a certified range of 390 kilometres. Charging options include DC fast charging, enabling the battery to go from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes, and an 11kW Smart Connected wall box charger, which fully charges the battery in approximately four hours.

The Creta Electric will feature three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sports. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a swift 7.9 seconds, although Hyundai has not yet disclosed motor output figures.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Creta Electric retains the dual-screen setup for its infotainment and instrument cluster, similar to the ICE version, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enhancements include a new dual-spoke steering wheel, an electric panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, and a 360-degree surround-view camera. Other advanced features include a digital key, active air flaps for improved range efficiency, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Hyundai Creta EV

₹ 20 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Hyundai Creta N Line

₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai Creta

₹ 11 - 20.3 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Jeep Sub-4m SUV

₹ 10 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.