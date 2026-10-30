Hyundai's new sub-4m electric SUV could be called Ioniq P, launch expected in 2027

Hyundai Motor India is set to launch a new sub-4-metre electric SUV in India, which could be named the Ioniq P. The company has registered the name in India, and it is being used to suggest that it could be used for its new mass-market electric vehicle, code-named HE1i. The new EV is expected to roll out in January 2027, according to Autocar India.

According to the publication, the upcoming model will expand Hyundai's EV portfolio beyond the Creta Electric and the Ioniq 5. It is expected to be a competitor to the Tata Punch EV, Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and Kia Syros EV. There is no official confirmation from Hyundai on the Ioniq P's name, specifications or price.

Hyundai Ioniq P: What we know so far During its Q3 2026 earnings conference call on 29 October, Hyundai Motor India management discussed the upcoming Ioniq P as the next product after the recently launched Bayon. However, the company did not explicitly state whether the HE1i eSUV is being referred to as the Ioniq P. The addition of the trademark filing is another sign that the future EV may get the Ioniq P badge.

Hyundai Ioniq P: Expected battery, range and platform The new electric SUV will likely be based on Hyundai's E-GMP (K) platform, which also powers the global Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV. This might be offered in two battery pack configurations: one for standard-range customers and one for long-range customers.

The Inster EV comes with 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery options for reference. These versions are claimed to have up to 355 km of range on the WLTP cycle. However, Hyundai has not revealed the battery capacity or range figures for the India-spec model.

The new EV will initially be powered by imported battery cells. Hyundai plans to introduce locally sourced cells through its partnership with Exide Industries at a later stage, as supplies under the Hyundai-Kia programme are not expected to begin this year, according to the publication.

Hyundai Ioniq P: Expected features and manufacturing The new electric SUV will be produced at Hyundai's Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu.

For equipment, the next-generation infotainment system, which may be Hyundai's own Pleos Connect, and level-two advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) could be offered on the upcoming EV.