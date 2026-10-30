Hyundai's new sub-4m electric SUV could be called Ioniq P, launch expected in 2027

Hyundai has trademarked the Ioniq P name in India, hinting at a possible name for its upcoming sub-4-metre electric SUV, internally codenamed HE1i. The new EV is expected to launch in January 2027 with two battery options and features such as Level 2 ADAS and next-generation infotainment.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published30 Oct 2026, 11:59 AM IST
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Hyundai has trademarked the Ioniq P name in India.
Hyundai has trademarked the Ioniq P name in India.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Hyundai Motor India is set to launch a new sub-4-metre electric SUV in India, which could be named the Ioniq P. The company has registered the name in India, and it is being used to suggest that it could be used for its new mass-market electric vehicle, code-named HE1i. The new EV is expected to roll out in January 2027, according to Autocar India.

According to the publication, the upcoming model will expand Hyundai's EV portfolio beyond the Creta Electric and the Ioniq 5. It is expected to be a competitor to the Tata Punch EV, Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and Kia Syros EV. There is no official confirmation from Hyundai on the Ioniq P's name, specifications or price.

Hyundai Ioniq P: What we know so far

During its Q3 2026 earnings conference call on 29 October, Hyundai Motor India management discussed the upcoming Ioniq P as the next product after the recently launched Bayon. However, the company did not explicitly state whether the HE1i eSUV is being referred to as the Ioniq P. The addition of the trademark filing is another sign that the future EV may get the Ioniq P badge.

Also Read | Hyundai Bayon features leaked: 7 variants, panoramic sunroof and AI assistant

Hyundai Ioniq P: Expected battery, range and platform

The new electric SUV will likely be based on Hyundai's E-GMP (K) platform, which also powers the global Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV. This might be offered in two battery pack configurations: one for standard-range customers and one for long-range customers.

The Inster EV comes with 42 kWh and 49 kWh battery options for reference. These versions are claimed to have up to 355 km of range on the WLTP cycle. However, Hyundai has not revealed the battery capacity or range figures for the India-spec model.

The new EV will initially be powered by imported battery cells. Hyundai plans to introduce locally sourced cells through its partnership with Exide Industries at a later stage, as supplies under the Hyundai-Kia programme are not expected to begin this year, according to the publication.

Also Read | Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: Price, mileage, safety compared

Hyundai Ioniq P: Expected features and manufacturing

The new electric SUV will be produced at Hyundai's Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu.

For equipment, the next-generation infotainment system, which may be Hyundai's own Pleos Connect, and level-two advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) could be offered on the upcoming EV.

Hyundai aims to improve its EV market share with this made-for-India product. The company hasn't disclosed an official sales goal or launch price.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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