Hyundai’s new SUV Bayon: Details about the 'smallest' SUV from the car-maker

Hyundai Motor revealed the Hyundai Bayon on Tuesday, an all-new crossover SUV. The new SUV has been designed specifically for European countries. Hyundai claims that the Bayon will be the latest and smallest member of Hyundai’s SUV family. With the launch of Bayon, Hyundai has now launched or enhanced seven new models in just 12 months – or 20, counting all body types and powertrain variations.

The new SUV name falls in line with Hyundai’s existing SUV naming strategy, Bayon’s name was inspired by a vacation hotspot: Bayonne, the capital of the French Basque Country.

Hyundai claims that though Bayon comes with a compact exterior the interiors are roomy.

Exterior

At the front, Bayon useless a wide grille that opens at the bottom. It gets three-part main lights combined with air intakes. The car gets a horizontal air intake band and DRLs and a lower skid plate to enhance the rugged look.

On the side, the SUV gets a wedge-shaped appearance and at the rear it gets arrow-shaped C-pillar. The arrow-shaped lights underline the pillar dynamics. A thin horizontal line connects the taillights which emphasise the width of the car. Bayon is available with 15-inch steel wheels or 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels.

The SUV will be sold in nine exterior colours including a new launch colour, Mangrove Green.

View Full Image The new Bayon has been built specifically for European markets

Interior

On the interior, Bayon features a 10.25-inch digital cluster and a 10.25-inch AVN or 8-inch Display Audio. The car also gets LED ambient lighting technology integrated into the front passenger foot areas, door wells, and front door pull handle areas, as well as the storage area below the centre console. Bayon comes standard with a full black cloth interior, with two other optional colour combinations available. Bayon offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powertrains

The most powerful powertrain on offer is a 1.0-litre T-GDi engine with 48V and 120 or 100 PS. This can be coupled with the 6-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (6iMT) or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (7DCT).

The 100 PS version of the 1.0-litre T-GDi is also available without 48V and can be paired with a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) or 7DCT.

The 1.0-litre T-GDi engine with and without 48V also comes with three drive modes to optimise the engine response and steering performance based on driving conditions. These are Eco, Normal and Sport.

A 1.2-litre MPi engine with 84 PS paired with 5MT is available as well.

