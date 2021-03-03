Hyundai’s new SUV Bayon: Details about the 'smallest' SUV from the car-maker

Hyundai Motor revealed the Hyundai Bayon on Tuesday, an all-new crossover SUV. The new SUV has been designed specifically for European countries. Hyundai claims that the Bayon will be the latest and smallest member of Hyundai’s SUV family. With the launch of Bayon, Hyundai has now launched or enhanced seven new models in just 12 months – or 20, counting all body types and powertrain variations.