Hyundai launched the IONIQ 5 last week. The car is the first model in Hyundai’s new IONIQ brand which it claims is dedicated to battery electric vehicles (BEV). The new range aims to tap into the growing trend of electric vehicles with unique technological advances.

IONIQ 5 is built on Hyundai’s BEV architecture called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which it claims enables unique proportions on an elongated wheelbase. IONIQ 5 comes with ultra-fast charging and a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function.

IONIQ 5 is available with multiple options of power electric (PE) configurations. Customers can select from two battery pack options, either 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh[3], and two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. All PE variations deliver a top speed of 185 km/h.

At the top of the electric motor lineup is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option paired with the 72.6-kWh battery, producing a combined power output of 225-kW and 605 Nm of torque. The company claims that this PE configuration can go from 0 km/h to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and 72.6-kWh battery, IONIQ 5’s maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470~480 km, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) standard.

IONIQ 5’s E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, along with 400-V charging, without the need for additional components or adapters.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. The company claims that IONIQ 5 users only need to charge the vehicle for five minutes to get 100 km of range, according to WLTP.

The car gets auto flush door handles on the sides for enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. The front and rear forms of the vehicle merge together at its doors for Hyundai’s ‘Parametric Dynamics’ design. The C-pillar shape is inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept.

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with electronically adjustable front seats. The seats recline to the optimum angle. Hyundai reduced the thickness of the front seats by 30%, providing more space for those seated in the second row.

