Hyundai's wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto adapter now available for Venue, i10 NIOS and other models

Hyundai has introduced a nifty new gadget for its car users that will allow for a more convenient and seamless connection between their mobile phones and the infotainment systems. Applicable to all models, including the Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Verna, Aura, Venue N Line, and Venue, this gadget will now offer wireless connectivity, enabling Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new gadget is an adapter that costs about ₹3,800. It was first introduced for the Hyundai Alcazar and the manufacturer is now making it available for other models as well. With this latest development, all Hyundai models in India can now be equipped with wireless mobile phone connectivity.

The new wired-to-wireless adapter is said to improve the convenience and ease of usage, whether navigating maps or streaming music. The wireless adapter allows users to access their mobile apps (as supported by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) directly through the vehicle's OEM-fitted infotainment system.

Hyundai Motor India Limited continues to focus on delivering cutting-edge features, smart technology, and future-ready mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of Indian customers. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated that the Wired to Wireless Adapter reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing accessible and advanced connectivity solutions across its product range.

Hyundai Verna gets new SX+ variant Alongside the introduction of the wired-to-wireless adapter for the Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Verna, Aura, Venue N Line, and Venue, Hyundai had also updated the Verna lineup with new variants. The new Hyundai Verna SX+ is priced from ₹13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the higher-spec iVT variant is priced at a premium to the manual, at ₹15.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new variant of the Hyundai Verna features a range of amenities, including a Bose 8-speaker system, leather seat upholstery, ventilated and heated front seats, front parking sensors, LED headlamps, and more modern conveniences. Previously, the carmaker had updated the Hyundai Alcazar lineup with a new variant.