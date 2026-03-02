I am planning to buy a TVS Ronin. Here's how much EMI I have to pay every month

TVS Ronin is one of the bestselling motorcycles in the Indian market. TVS Motor Company launched the Ronin in the Indian market back in 2022, marking the homegrown two-wheeler giant's entry into the premium lifestyle segment. The modern-retro design of the motorcycle is a key USP of the bike, which, together with the modern design elements and advanced technology-aided features, has quickly become a leading revenue churner for the brand.

Powered by a 225.9 cc engine, the TVS Ronin is available at a price range of ₹1.26 lakh and 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in multiple colour options: Lightning Black, Magma Red, Glacier Silver, Charcoal Ember, Nimbus Grey, and Midnight Blue.

If you have been planning to buy the TVS Ronin and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to understand your potential EMI amount.

TVS Ronin: How much EMI to pay per month?

TVS Ronin: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 160,140 ₹ 160,140 9.5% 12 months ₹ 14,042 ₹ 8,360 24 months ₹ 7,353 ₹ 16,326 36 months ₹ 5,130 ₹ 24,531

For this EMi calculation, we have considered the top-end price of the TVS Ronin, which is ₹160,140 (ex-showroom). Also, the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the bike's ex-showroom price. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.