I am planning to buy a TVS Ronin. Here's how much EMI I have to pay every month

TVS Ronin is a neo-retro motorcycle that has quickly become a leading revenue churner for the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer.

Mainak Das
Updated2 Mar 2026, 03:17 PM IST
TVS Ronin is a neo-retro motorcycle that has quickly become a leading revenue churner for the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer.
TVS Ronin is one of the bestselling motorcycles in the Indian market. TVS Motor Company launched the Ronin in the Indian market back in 2022, marking the homegrown two-wheeler giant's entry into the premium lifestyle segment. The modern-retro design of the motorcycle is a key USP of the bike, which, together with the modern design elements and advanced technology-aided features, has quickly become a leading revenue churner for the brand.

Powered by a 225.9 cc engine, the TVS Ronin is available at a price range of 1.26 lakh and 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in multiple colour options: Lightning Black, Magma Red, Glacier Silver, Charcoal Ember, Nimbus Grey, and Midnight Blue.

If you have been planning to buy the TVS Ronin and are wondering about the monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you to understand your potential EMI amount.

TVS Ronin: How much EMI to pay per month?

TVS Ronin: Monthly EMI calculation
Price (ex-showroom)Loan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
160,140 160,1409.5%12 months 14,042 8,360
24 months 7,353 16,326
36 months 5,130 24,531

For this EMi calculation, we have considered the top-end price of the TVS Ronin, which is 160,140 (ex-showroom). Also, the loan amount has been considered as 100% of the bike's ex-showroom price. The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, and 36 months.

As per the calculation, if we opt for a repayment tenure of 12 months, the monthly EMI we have to pay is 14,042, which will be reduced to 7,353 in the case of 24 months repayment tenure, and further down to 5,130 in the case of 36 months repayment tenure.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

