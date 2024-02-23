I Gave Tesla’s Cybertruck a 48-Hour Thrashing. It (Mostly) Survived.
Dan Neil , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Feb 2024, 03:07 PM IST
SummaryThe elusive Cybertruck is one of the most polarizing vehicle debuts in history. But what’s it like to actually drive one? Dan Neil took one to the limit—and beyond—for two days to find out.
AS THE RAIN-SOAKED trail collapsed and the Tesla Cybertruck began sliding toward a ravine, whence there appeared no hope of recovery, I considered my options. I could return to my first love, the theater. I could call a tow truck, which could be suspended from a helicopter. I considered just gunning it, counting on the truck’s four-wheel steering and 521 lb-ft of electrotorque to claw back up the embankment. So I did that.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less