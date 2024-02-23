I Gave Tesla’s Cybertruck a 48-Hour Thrashing. It (Mostly) Survived.

I admit I had the wrong idea about Cybertruck going in. I expected it to be an off-road performance pickup when actually it’s an on-road performance pickup. Consider the tires. The very same 35-inch all-terrain tires that allow the Cybertruck to ride like an enchanted mag-lev up the Interstate 5 are, off-piste, surprisingly helpless, due to the fact they are inflated to 51 psi—somewhere near ebony on the hardness scale. The tires’ lower rolling resistance improves range (318 miles) but comes at the expense of traction. The fix in the field is to air down but then you have to air up again before hitting the road. I forgot to pack my shop compressor.