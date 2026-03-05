I own a Mahindra XEV 9e. What genuine accessories to buy

Mahindra XEV 9e, one of the most popular electric SUVs in the Indian market, sold under Mahindra's Born Electric series alongside the other models like BE 6 and XEV 9S, has become a key revenue churner for the OEM in a short span of time since its launch. The electric coupe SUV is priced between ₹21.90 lakh and ₹27.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, Mahindra introduced a special edition to the lineup, christened as Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, which comes priced at ₹29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Being based on the top-end Pack Three Select trim, this special edition is positioned at the top of the XEV 9e portfolio.
Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUV comes packing a plethora of features and a premium styling. However, if someone wants to accessorise the SUV further, he or she can purchase a range of accessories that can be fitted to the exterior and interior, to not only give the EV a distinct appearance, but also to enhance comfort and convenience, as well as functionality.
Mahindra has been offering a wide range of genuine accessories for the XEV 9e electric SUV, which can be segmented into three main categories: exterior, interior and others. These accessories can be purchased from the Mahindra authorised showrooms to give the XEV 9e a distinct look. Also, they can enhance the convenience and comfort for the occupants inside the cabin, while at the same time, the functionality of the electric coupe SUV as well.