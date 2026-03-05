Subscribe

I own a Mahindra XEV 9e. What genuine accessories to buy

Mahindra XEV 9e is one of the bestselling electric SUVs in India, owing to its premium design and tech-advanced features, along with power-packed performance.

Mainak Das
Updated5 Mar 2026, 07:13 AM IST
Mahindra XEV 9e, one of the most popular electric SUVs in the Indian market, sold under Mahindra's Born Electric series alongside the other models like BE 6 and XEV 9S, has become a key revenue churner for the OEM in a short span of time since its launch. The electric coupe SUV is priced between 21.90 lakh and 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Recently, Mahindra introduced a special edition to the lineup, christened as Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, which comes priced at 29.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Being based on the top-end Pack Three Select trim, this special edition is positioned at the top of the XEV 9e portfolio.

Mahindra XEV 9e electric SUV comes packing a plethora of features and a premium styling. However, if someone wants to accessorise the SUV further, he or she can purchase a range of accessories that can be fitted to the exterior and interior, to not only give the EV a distinct appearance, but also to enhance comfort and convenience, as well as functionality.

Mahindra XEV 9s: Genuine accessories one can buy

Mahindra XEV 9e: Genuine accessories to buy
ExteriorFront bumper upper applique
Mud flap kit
Body side moulding
Rain visor
ORVM applique set
Side foot step
Scuff protector
Illuminated scuff protector
Ceramic coating
Paint protection film (PPF)
InteriorScreen protector
7D mats (Silver)
7D mats (Red)
3D mat set
Carpet mat set
Designer mat set
Frunk trunk mat
3D boot mat
Sunshades
Comfort kit
OthersSporty body cover
Premium body cover
Silver body cover
Portable tyre inflator
Portable vacuum cleaner
PD-QC Charger -130 W

Mahindra has been offering a wide range of genuine accessories for the XEV 9e electric SUV, which can be segmented into three main categories: exterior, interior and others. These accessories can be purchased from the Mahindra authorised showrooms to give the XEV 9e a distinct look. Also, they can enhance the convenience and comfort for the occupants inside the cabin, while at the same time, the functionality of the electric coupe SUV as well.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

