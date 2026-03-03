I own a TVS Ronin. What genuine accessories can I buy for it?

TVS Ronin, the neo-retro motorcycle that blends the design elements of a scrambler, roadster, and cruiser, is a versatile city commuter with a relaxed riding position. The motorcycle is designed for both urban riding and long-distance trips. Since its launch in India back in 2022, the TVS Ronin has quickly become a major revenue churner for TVS Motor Company, marking the brand's entry into the premium lifestyle segment.
The key USP of TVS Ronin is its neo-retro design philosophy, which, together with the modern design elements and advanced technology-aided features, has been able to make the bike a leading revenue churner for the OEM, quickly after its introduction in India.
The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch. Available in multiple colour options like Lightning Black, Magma Red, Glacier Silver, Charcoal Ember, Nimbus Grey, and Midnight Blue, the TVS Ronin is priced between ₹1.26 lakh and ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants.
If you already own a TVS Ronin, or are planning to buy this bike, you can explore some genuine accessories offered by the automaker to make the motorcycle more distinctive.
TVS Motor Company offers a wide range of accessories for the TVS Ronin. Interested consumers can purchase these genuine accessories from the official dedicated TVS website or from the authorised dealerships as well. The range of genuine accessories for TVS Ronin comes priced between ₹327 and ₹3,964, depending on what the customer selects. These accessories include the kits that are meant to enhance the cosmetic value of the bike, as well as kits focused on increasing the functionality quotient of Ronin.