I own a TVS Ronin. What genuine accessories can I buy for it?

TVS Ronin is a neo-retro motorcycle from the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer, and this bike has quickly become a leading revenue churner for the OEM.

Mainak Das
Published3 Mar 2026, 09:03 AM IST
TVS Ronin, the neo-retro motorcycle that blends the design elements of a scrambler, roadster, and cruiser, is a versatile city commuter with a relaxed riding position. The motorcycle is designed for both urban riding and long-distance trips. Since its launch in India back in 2022, the TVS Ronin has quickly become a major revenue churner for TVS Motor Company, marking the brand's entry into the premium lifestyle segment.

The key USP of TVS Ronin is its neo-retro design philosophy, which, together with the modern design elements and advanced technology-aided features, has been able to make the bike a leading revenue churner for the OEM, quickly after its introduction in India.

The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch. Available in multiple colour options like Lightning Black, Magma Red, Glacier Silver, Charcoal Ember, Nimbus Grey, and Midnight Blue, the TVS Ronin is priced between 1.26 lakh and 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants.

If you already own a TVS Ronin, or are planning to buy this bike, you can explore some genuine accessories offered by the automaker to make the motorcycle more distinctive.

TVS Ronin: What genuine accessories can be fitted to it?

TVS Ronin: Genuine accessory list with price
AccessoryPrice
Tank guards 327
Saree guard 429
Seat cover 479
Caliper guard 509
Radiator guard 529
Pillion footrest kit 552
Tank grip 783
Adjustable lever (Silver) 829
USB charger 1,013
Visor 1,105
Adjustable lever kit (Black) 1,290
Headlamp grille 1,313
Adjustable lever kit (Silver) 1,474
Engine guard 1,806
Canvas cross bag 2,056
Backrest 2,396
Pillion holding tube and rear rack 2,396
Leather saddle bag (15L) 2,639
Touring kit (Backrest, pillion holding tube, rear rack) 3,042
Tail bag 3,079
Tank bag 3,299
Long touring kit (Backrest, pillion holding tube, rear rack, side stay mounts) 3,964

TVS Motor Company offers a wide range of accessories for the TVS Ronin. Interested consumers can purchase these genuine accessories from the official dedicated TVS website or from the authorised dealerships as well. The range of genuine accessories for TVS Ronin comes priced between 327 and 3,964, depending on what the customer selects. These accessories include the kits that are meant to enhance the cosmetic value of the bike, as well as kits focused on increasing the functionality quotient of Ronin.

