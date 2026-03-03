I own a TVS Ronin. What genuine accessories can I buy for it?

TVS Ronin, the neo-retro motorcycle that blends the design elements of a scrambler, roadster, and cruiser, is a versatile city commuter with a relaxed riding position. The motorcycle is designed for both urban riding and long-distance trips. Since its launch in India back in 2022, the TVS Ronin has quickly become a major revenue churner for TVS Motor Company, marking the brand's entry into the premium lifestyle segment.

The key USP of TVS Ronin is its neo-retro design philosophy, which, together with the modern design elements and advanced technology-aided features, has been able to make the bike a leading revenue churner for the OEM, quickly after its introduction in India.

The TVS Ronin is powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine, which is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch. Available in multiple colour options like Lightning Black, Magma Red, Glacier Silver, Charcoal Ember, Nimbus Grey, and Midnight Blue, the TVS Ronin is priced between ₹1.26 lakh and ₹1.60 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants.

If you already own a TVS Ronin, or are planning to buy this bike, you can explore some genuine accessories offered by the automaker to make the motorcycle more distinctive.

TVS Ronin: What genuine accessories can be fitted to it?

TVS Ronin: Genuine accessory list with price Accessory Price Tank guards ₹ 327 Saree guard ₹ 429 Seat cover ₹ 479 Caliper guard ₹ 509 Radiator guard ₹ 529 Pillion footrest kit ₹ 552 Tank grip ₹ 783 Adjustable lever (Silver) ₹ 829 USB charger ₹ 1,013 Visor ₹ 1,105 Adjustable lever kit (Black) ₹ 1,290 Headlamp grille ₹ 1,313 Adjustable lever kit (Silver) ₹ 1,474 Engine guard ₹ 1,806 Canvas cross bag ₹ 2,056 Backrest ₹ 2,396 Pillion holding tube and rear rack ₹ 2,396 Leather saddle bag (15L) ₹ 2,639 Touring kit (Backrest, pillion holding tube, rear rack) ₹ 3,042 Tail bag ₹ 3,079 Tank bag ₹ 3,299 Long touring kit (Backrest, pillion holding tube, rear rack, side stay mounts) ₹ 3,964