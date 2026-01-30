I test drove a Chinese EV. Now I don’t want to buy American cars anymore.

“The competitive reality is that the Chinese are the 700-pound gorilla in the EV industry," Ford CEO Jim Farley told me in an interview last year. “There’s no real competition from Tesla, GM or Ford with what we’ve seen from China." Even Farley, after driving a Xiaomi SU7, said he didn’t want to part with it. The company is now rebuilding its EVs, starting with a $30,000 pickup, to compete directly with what they have seen from China.