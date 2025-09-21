I tried Apple CarPlay’s new iOS 26 makeover: Here's what I liked

Apple's latest iOS 26 software update has been making tons of headlines since its release. The ‘Liquid Glass’ interface that has been introduced with this update is arguably the most significant upgrade introduced to Apple products' user interface in recent years. Along with several changes in the iPhone user interface, Apple CarPlay has also received a significant amount of upgrades through the iOS 26 software update.
The highly popular Apple CarPlay application, which allows drivers and passengers to mirror their smartphones on a vehicle's infotainment system, now comes with enhanced features thanks to the iOS 26 update. I tried to test the latest iteration of Apple CarPlay after installing the new iOS 26 updates on a small aftermarket head unit.
Here are the features that I liked the most.
With the new 'Liquid Glass' user interface, opaque application icons with rounded edges, the Default and Dark modes of Apple CarPlay really pop. The application icons contrast perfectly against a range of revamped backgrounds, which makes even an average screen like mine look stylish. Another key upgrade is the compact dock for the applications that is pinned to the side of the screen. In my case, it was pinned to the right, allowing me easy and quick access to the most recently used applications.
The Apple iOS 26 software update brings new widgets to the CarPlay screen. The updated Apple CarPlay shows a dedicated screen to display the compact and quick-look versions of your favourite apps, such as WhatsApp or Facebook. The status updates and other notifications from these apps are shown on the compact screen. Also, there are other things, including a digital clock, news headline summaries, daily calendar entries, etc.
Well, Apple iOS 26 update brings a few customisation capabilities to the Apple CarPlay. Besides the ability to select a handful of sleek wallpapers, the CarPlay settings can now be customised a bit. The text size can be changed, which is helpful for the smaller screens or people with poor eyesight. The screens can be selected between the ‘Default’ and ‘Dark’ modes. Also, you can opt for the full 'Liquid Glass' look.
Another good thing that I liked in the Apple CarPlay after the iOS 26 update is the notifications are less intrusive than before. Having notifications from WhatsApp, Google Maps, Waze, etc., popping up frequently can be confusing for the user when driving. Now, you can quickly reply to a notification with an emoji or silence future notifications in a small panel that pops up. Incoming phone calls no longer take over the entire screen, jeopardising the viewing experience of the navigational instruction.
