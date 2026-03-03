I want to buy a Mercedes-Benz V-Class. How much EMI do I have to pay per month

Mercedes-Benz V-Class, the flagship luxury MPV and key competitor against Lexus LM as well as Toyota Vellfire, has made a grand comeback to India after a long hiatus. The Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which was previously available in India, was discontinued back in 2022 after being introduced in the country in 2019, and now has returned to the Indian market with a wide range of updates to the exterior, inside the cabin and under the hood as well.

Mercedes-Benz India will assemble the 2026 V-Class locally at the carmaker's Chakan plant in Pune. Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2026 Mercedes-Benz V-Class in India at ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the luxury MPV are slated to commence by the end of March 2026. The automaker has stated that it will provide priority allocation to the existing Mercedes-Benz car owners.

If you have been dreaming of owning a luxury MPV, and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is on your shortlist, you must have thought about the EMIs also. In this article, we have calculated the monthly EMI that you may have to pay for owning the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: How much EMI to pay per month?

Mercedes-Benz V-Class: Monthly EMI calculation Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest ₹ 1.40 crore ₹ 1.40 crore 9.5% 12 months ₹ 12,27,569 ₹ 730,830 24 months ₹ 642,803 ₹ 14,27,270 36 months ₹ 448,461 ₹ 21,44,607 48 months ₹ 351,724 ₹ 28,82,748 60 months ₹ 294,026 ₹ 36,41,564 * Monthly EMI may vary depending on factors like loan amount, down payment, rate of interest, repayment tenures.

To calculate the monthly EMI of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, we have considered 100% financing of the ex-showroom price of the luxury MPV, which is ₹1.40 crore. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months, 36 months, 48 months and 60 months. The consumers must remember that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on multiple key factors like the amount of loan taken, down payment amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.

According to this calculation, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI would be about ₹12.27 lakh, which will be about ₹6.43 lakh in case of 24 month repayment tenure. For 36-month, 48-month and 60-month repayment tenures, the monthly EMI amounts would be about ₹4.48 lakh, 3.52 lakh, and ₹ 2.94 lakh, respectively.

