Royal Enfield, after its successful launch earlier this year in India, has now extended the availability of its flagship model, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, to the North American market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor, manufactured in India, is now officially introduced in the United States and Canada, offering enthusiasts three distinct variants - Astral, Interstellar, and Celestial.

In North America, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is equipped with the identical 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine, delivering 46.3 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. This powerplant is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The cruiser features 43 mm Showa Big Piston USD front forks with 120 mm of travel, complemented by 5-step pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear, offering 101 mm of travel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The braking setup includes a 320 mm front disc with two-piston ByBre calipers, and a 300 mm rear disc brake with a single-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is a standard feature. The Super Meteor is equipped with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels, fitted with CEAT Zoom Cruz tires.

In terms of features, it boasts an LED headlamp, a USB port, a Tripper navigation unit with Bluetooth connectivity, hazard lights, and additional amenities.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been crafted with a penchant for extended journeys on expansive, well-maintained roads, making the US and Canada ideal markets for its introduction. While the Astral and Interstellar versions cater to solo riders, the Celestial variant is tailored as a grand tourer, offering a range of touring accessories. Color choices for the SM 650 encompass Green, Black, and Blue for the Astral variant, while the dual-tone options present a two-tone Interstellar Grey or Interstellar Green. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes with a price range starting at $6,999, extending up to $7,499 (approximately ₹5.82 lakh to ₹6.24 lakh). The cruiser is set to arrive at US dealerships in the coming weeks.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!