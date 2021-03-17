Jeep India today announced that its iconic vehicle Jeep Wrangler is now locally-assembled and has been launched in India at ₹53.90 lakh (ex-showroom price). Jeep India started production of the Wrangler in February and is now ready for retail across the country. In order to celebrate 80 years of the Jeep brand globally, the company has introduced a limited number of Wrangler’s 80th Anniversary ‘Launch Edition’ for Indian customers.

The locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler is launched in two variants – the Unlimited and Rubicon. Both variants will be powered by a Bharat Stage VI compliant 2.0-litre, IN-Line 4-cylindeJr, turbo petrol powertrain. Based on the group’s GME or Global Medium Engine platform, this powertrain produces 268 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque and comes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Commenting on the market launch of the locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler, Dr. Partha Datta – Jeep India Managing Director said, “Indian customers have always desired the legendary Jeep Wrangler, and I am pleased that today we are able to bring this to them, assembled in India. We have extended our points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country. I’m also happy to announce that we have introduced a MOPAR-original suite of over 120 Wrangler accessories and value packs which customers can order at our dealerships."

Dr. Datta added, “Jeep Wrangler’s capability is unmatched because, our engineers always have and continue to test and improve our 4x4 technology to make it a global benchmark. This capability is complemented with a timeless design, modern comforts, the latest in infotainment technology and open air freedom."





Both, Wrangler Unlimited as well as the Rubicon come with leather seats, a soft touch leather-finish dashboard, UConnect infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls, cruise control, engine stop/start, dual-zone air-conditioning, automatic headlamps, front LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, LED DRL, full-framed removable doors, a three-piece modular hard top and a fold-flat front windshield.

The locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler is available in 5 colours – Bright White, Sting Grey, Granite Crystal, Black and Firecracker Red.

