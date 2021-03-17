Commenting on the market launch of the locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler, Dr. Partha Datta – Jeep India Managing Director said, “Indian customers have always desired the legendary Jeep Wrangler, and I am pleased that today we are able to bring this to them, assembled in India. We have extended our points of sale and service for the locally-assembled Wrangler to 26 across the country. I’m also happy to announce that we have introduced a MOPAR-original suite of over 120 Wrangler accessories and value packs which customers can order at our dealerships."