Iconic Kinetic DX to make a comeback in India on July 28, to come as an electric scooter

Kinetic DX is one of the iconic scooters in India that is ready to make a comeback in the country, and this time in a pure electric guise. The Kinetic Green DX is slated for debut on July 28, 2025. This is going to be Kinetic’s second attempt at reviving a legacy nameplate after the brand announced that it will bring the E-Luna, which will be an all-electric avatar of the iconic moped. While Kinetic has already patented the E-Luna in India ahead of the electric moped's slated launch in India during the festive season this year, the auto company has teased the DX electric scooter ahead of its debut next Monday.

The original Kinetic DX scooter was built between 1984 and 2007 by a joint venture between India's Kinetic Engineering and Japan's Honda Motor Company. The Kinetic DX was actually based on the Honda NH Series scooters and powered by a 98 cc two-stroke, air-cooled engine. However, the new one will be a complete departure from that as it will come as an all-electric model instead.

Kinetic DX: Key expectations Kinetic Green, a subsidiary of the Kinetic Group, had recently submitted the design patent for the new DX electric scooter. The design patent application of the EV reveals a striking resemblance to the original Kinetic Honda DX. Visually, it looks almost identical, except for the new Kinetic Green logo on the front apron and a rectangular LED headlamp cluster that gets the same design but with fresh LED DRLs.

Side panels have been changed to look like the original model, and the rear profile comes with a new grab rail, as compared to the spare tyre, which used to be found on the original model. The 'Kinetic' logo is displayed on the flyscreen of the design patent, as compared to the 'Kinetic Honda' on the original scooter.