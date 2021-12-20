Charge+Zone, Gujarat gov to use 2,250 crore for EV charging stations along NH

Charge+Zone, Gujarat gov to use ₹2,250 crore for EV charging stations along NH1 min read . 02:30 PM IST
- The MoU aims to further electrify 10,000 kms of National and State Highways in the next 3-5 years with super-fast charging stations
iCreate, a startup incubator has facilitated a partnership between its supported start-up Charge+Zone, an EV charging networks company, and the Government of Gujarat, for $300 million investment, to set up a network of un-manned, app-driven 10,000 charging stations within the state of Gujarat on national and state highways, and scale it up to 50,000 + charging stations to cover pan-India.
The MoU aims to further electrify 10,000 kms of National and State Highways in the next 3-5 years with super-fast charging stations and will lay the foundation in creating a robust charging infrastructure model for the country.
Supported by iCreate, Charge+Zone also provides EV charging solutions by offering energy-as-a-service with battery swap stations.
While the national /state highways will be deployed with super-fast charging stations, Charge+Zone aims to bring in AC type 2 Max charger and AC Type 2 Mini chargers for corporate campuses, gated communities, business/IT parks etc.
Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO, CHARGE+ZONE said “It is an honor for us to partner with the Government to electrify the roadways with EV charging points in the country. With this, we have taken a step closer towards achieving our mission of setting up one million charging points in the country and consequently, accelerating the adoption of EVs in the country."
CHARGE + ZONE has created an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging for both fleet and retail customers by setting up 120+ charging points across 400+ EV charging stations serving around 3000 EV (car+buses) on a daily basis.
It now looks forward to setting up new hubs for 3000+ electric buses for intercity public transportation in 10+ states in India.
