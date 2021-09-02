If you want an exciting Ferrari, skip the Portofino M

The Bluetooth audio faded in and out constantly as I drove one afternoon down Highway 101, even as I tried and failed to correctly adjust the volume and sound settings. I assumed this was a problem related to the European spec of the car, but during a phone call after the drive, a Ferrari spokesperson helpfully suggested it was likely related to the too-sensitive setting of the automatic ambient-noise adjustment, which silences the radio when the car is in close proximity to other objects such as vehicles in heavy traffic. Had I known, I would have adjusted it to lay off the sensitivity issues. No one should have to fight with the radio while stuck in traffic; in such a situation, a good soundtrack can be the only saving grace.