IGL and Kinetic Green to set up EV battery swap stations, start with Delhi

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and Kinetic Green have launched Energy Cafe, a battery swapping station. Under this, IGL and Kinetic will roll out a network of battery swapping stations, starting with the Delhi region, where a range of electric three wheelers and electric two wheelers can avail battery swapping facility. Battery as a fuel will be available as a pay per use service. The system monitors the battery and station, which are IoT enabled and linked to an app.

The smart network provides real-time feedback of battery location and charging status to users.

The smart network provides real-time feedback of battery location and charging status to users.

The user can install Energy Cafe app on their phones, locate nearest battery swapping station, book batteries from available charged batteries, pay through digital payment gateway and swap it with discharged battery at any of the IGL gas stations, paying for only the amount of charge they consume. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Under battery swapping concept, EVs can be sold to customers without the lithium-ion battery and drivers can avail batteries on a pay per use concept by paying a small amount for battery as a fuel.

The stations are modular, intelligent and connected. Its multi-platform is compatible for E-bike, E-auto and an E- rickshaw. Battery box module of the system uses lithium-ion batteries has been developed; each battery weighs just about 12-13 kgs and thus, can be easily removed and replaced.

This solution is an open-platform solution for the entire EV industry, and not only for EVs made by Kinetic Green. It will be inter-operable across brands and vehicle models. The EVs that intend to join this platform simply have to go through a simple retro fitment for these specially made batteries for being able to swap it at the stations.

IGL will play the role of providing the infrastructure. Initially IGL’s existing well spread network of CNG stations in Delhi/NCR can be leveraged to install the Energy Cafe's. Kinetic Green will play the role of the technology partner, provide EV domain knowledge, and help create and bring EV population at the swapping stations.