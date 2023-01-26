iGowise BeiGo X4 self-balancing e-scooter launch in India today: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 01:04 PM IST
- Key highlight of the iGowise BeiGo X4 is the twin wheel integrated power-train technology. The feature will facilitate self-balancing on the e-bike.
Homegrown EV startup iGowise Mobility is set to unveil its BeiGo self-balancing e-scooter in India today. As per the company’s official website, pre-orders of the electric scooter will begin in the country soon. iGowise BeiGo X4 scooter is said to have 150 km range. The EV will offer a boot space of 60 litres.