Homegrown EV startup iGowise Mobility is set to unveil its BeiGo self-balancing e-scooter in India today. As per the company’s official website, pre-orders of the electric scooter will begin in the country soon. iGowise BeiGo X4 scooter is said to have 150 km range. The EV will offer a boot space of 60 litres.

As mentioned above, the e-bike will be launched in the country today. The company has scheduled a launch event at 5:30pm where it will take the wraps off the iGowise BeiGo X4 e-bike. Those interested can watch the livestream on the company’s YouTube channel. Here’s the link: