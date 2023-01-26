iGowise BeiGo X4 self-balancing e-scooter launch in India today: What to expect

Meanwhile, Ola Electric has announced a Republic Day offer for its buyers. On the occasion of 74th Republic Day occasion, the company is giving a chance to get a discount of up to ₹15,000 on the purchase of Ola S1 Pro. The offer is available in the form of a flat discount of ₹10,000 and an additional discount of ₹5,000 on its khaki colour variant.

