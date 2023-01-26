iGowise BeiGo X4 self-balancing e-scooter launch in India today: What to expect

Homegrown EV startup iGowise Mobility is set to unveil its BeiGo self-balancing e-scooter in India today. As per the company’s official website, pre-orders of the electric scooter will begin in the country soon. iGowise BeiGo X4 scooter is said to have 150 km range. The EV will offer a boot space of 60 litres.
Homegrown EV startup iGowise Mobility is set to unveil its BeiGo self-balancing e-scooter in India today. As per the company’s official website, pre-orders of the electric scooter will begin in the country soon. iGowise BeiGo X4 scooter is said to have 150 km range. The EV will offer a boot space of 60 litres.
As mentioned above, the e-bike will be launched in the country today. The company has scheduled a launch event at 5:30pm where it will take the wraps off the iGowise BeiGo X4 e-bike. Those interested can watch the livestream on the company’s YouTube channel. Here’s the link:
The company calls it the SUV of scooters. “iGowise Mobility brings to you the Beigo X4 electric crossover SUV self-balancing scooter! Elevate your lifestyle with 150 KM road-range, swft-charging, ultra durable batteries, 60L boot space, ultra luxury legroom, exceptional handling & electrifying performance," reads a description of the iGowise BeiGo X4 as shared by the iGowise Mobility.
Key highlight of the iGowise BeiGo X4 is the twin wheel integrated power-train technology. The feature will facilitate self-balancing on the e-bike. The e-scooter is expected to come with smart features like collision detection alarm, data-driven riding pattern detection, ADAS and more.
The upcoming electric scooter is expected to carry a price tag of RS 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. iGowise BeiGo X4 is said to come with up to 5-year warranty for up to 1 lakh kilometers for select customers. It is rumorued that the company may announce cashbacks and offers as well.
Meanwhile, Ola Electric has announced a Republic Day offer for its buyers. On the occasion of 74th Republic Day occasion, the company is giving a chance to get a discount of up to ₹15,000 on the purchase of Ola S1 Pro. The offer is available in the form of a flat discount of ₹10,000 and an additional discount of ₹5,000 on its khaki colour variant.
