PURE EV is a start-up that has been incubated by IIT Hyderabad. The company works on electric vehicles and has added to their existing portfolio with the launch of a new e-scooter called ETrance. The company has priced this new scooter at ₹56,999 (ex-showroom). Currently, the company is offering four other products.

The PUREEV ETrance comes with 1.25 KWH portable battery providing 65 kilometers on-road range, according to the company.

PURE EV is electric vehicle vertical of the start-up PuREnergy which is incubated out of IIT Hyderabad and manufactures high performance Lithium batteries.

"We are constantly innovating keeping in mind the requirements of middle-class Indian consumers. In this COVID-19 pandemic scenario, thrust on personal mobility has increased significantly and people are looking for electric scooters at affordable prices," PuREnergy CEO Rohit Vadera said.

He said 'ETrance ' comes with a robust chassis design, body parts built for Indian road conditions and advanced features like regenerative braking and indicator that shows the percentage of battery capacity remaining.

"We are confident that this model will meet the requirements of the majority of customers looking to buy EVs for their daily short commutes," Vadera said.

The company said it is on course to significantly expand its manufacturing base to a larger facility with an annual capacity of 2 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) and battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh in comparison with the existing capacities of 20,000 EVs and 0.5 GWh.

This will be achieved at a new 2 lakh sq ft plant, which the company intends to commission during 2021 to meet the anticipated growth in the Indian electric vehicles and lithium battery market, it added.

With Inputs from PTI